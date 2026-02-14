Draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution toughens requirements for extractive industry investors

Speaking at the online marathon Referendum-2026, the Majilis deputy said investors are likely to face obligations regarding environmental protection as well.

Amantai stressed that an obligation to protect the environment applies not only to the state and society, but also companies operating in the country, and is raised to the constitutional level. According to him, environmental obligations must be aligned with economic objectives for mining activities, including extraction of rare earth metals.

This means that the nation's rich natural resources must provide a foundation for an economic policy strategy focused on their conservation, said the Majilis deputy.

He added that in Kazakhstan, which relies on the revenues from the extractive industry, environmental liability has come to the fore.

Article 37 of the draft of the new Constitution enshrines 37 principles, obliging Kazakhstani citizens to protect nature.