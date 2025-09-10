DR Congo President arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honour lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Félix Tshisekedi walked along the blue carpet , after which the meeting of the two presidents in a narrow format began.

The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.