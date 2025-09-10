DR Congo President arrives at Akorda
11:15, 10 September 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi in Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honour lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Félix Tshisekedi walked along the blue carpet , after which the meeting of the two presidents in a narrow format began.
The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.
Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.