    DR Congo President arrives at Akorda

    11:15, 10 September 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi in Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    By tradition, the Guard of Honour lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Félix Tshisekedi walked along the blue carpet , after which the meeting of the two presidents in a narrow format began.

    The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.

