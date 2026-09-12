DR Congo confirms over 7,000 Ebola cases, 3,400 deaths

The case fatality rate stands at 48.4 percent, while 1,671 patients have recovered.

The outbreak has now reached 62 health zones in seven provinces. Authorities confirmed the first case in Sud-Ubangi, a province previously untouched by the epidemic. The patient, a 23-year-old man who had traveled from South Kivu, died shortly after diagnosis.

Sud-Ubangi does not border the six provinces already affected — Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele, Tshopo, and Bas-Uele — underscoring the widening geographic spread.

Declared in May 2026, this outbreak has become the largest and deadliest Ebola epidemic ever recorded in the DRC, and the second-largest globally, after the 2014–2016 West Africa epidemic.

It was reported earlier, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record in eastern Congo is rapidly spreading beyond its epicentre.