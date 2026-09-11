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    Africa CDC warns Ebola spreading beyond eastern Congo epicentre

    16:37, 11 September 2026

    The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record in eastern Congo is rapidly spreading beyond its epicentre, WAM reported.

    Africa CDC warns Ebola spreading beyond eastern Congo epicentre
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    During its weekly briefing, Africa CDC said new cases and deaths have declined in Ituri province, the outbreak's epicentre, in recent weeks, but have risen sharply in neighbouring North Kivu and Haut-Uélé provinces.

    According to the latest government figures released on Thursday, 6,843 cases have been reported, including 3,310 deaths.

    Ituri province remains the hardest-hit province, with more than 5,400 cases, while North Kivu has reported over 1,000 cases since the outbreak was declared in May.

    Earlier, DR Congo recorded 6,686 confirmed cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak, including 3,226 deaths and 1,563 recoveries.

    Ebola World News Africa Healthcare
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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