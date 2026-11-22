The incident occurred at a manufacturing facility in the Cikande industrial area of Serang Regency, according to local media reports.

Police said the company has been unable to reach dozens of employees following the blaze. Officials are currently working to verify the workers' locations and assess their safety as search efforts continue.

As written before, eleven people were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in a building in southern Thailand on Monday, November 16.