Dozens unaccounted for following candy factory blaze in Indonesia
08:33, 22 November 2026
Indonesian authorities are searching for around 40 workers who remain unaccounted for after a fire tore through a candy factory in Banten Province late Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.
The incident occurred at a manufacturing facility in the Cikande industrial area of Serang Regency, according to local media reports.
Police said the company has been unable to reach dozens of employees following the blaze. Officials are currently working to verify the workers' locations and assess their safety as search efforts continue.
As written before, eleven people were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in a building in southern Thailand on Monday, November 16.