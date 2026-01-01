EN
    Dozens dead, around 100 injured after explosion in Swiss ski resort: police

    15:25, 1 January 2026

    Several dozen people are feared to have been killed, and around 100 were injured after an explosion at a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort in Valais Canton of southwestern Switzerland on Thursday, local police said, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: aa.com.tr

    Those injured in the blast and subsequent fire suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in Sion, capital of Valais canton, as well as in other cities, Valais Canton Police Chief Frederic Giesler said at a press conference.

    The Italian foreign ministry said information from Swiss police indicated about 40 deaths.

    Earlier, a fire at a nursing home in Indonesia killed 16.

