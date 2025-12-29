Fire at a nursing home in Indonesia kills 16

The blaze broke out at the Werdha Damai facility in Manado.

According to the city fire chief, many victims were found in their rooms, where they were likely resting at the time of the fire.Twelve elderly people were evacuated unharmed and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

16 KILLED DUE TO FIRE INCIDENT ON NURSERY HOME IN MANADO, NORTH SULAWESI PROVINCE, INDONESIA



Monday early day, 29th December 2025 pic.twitter.com/NDlo6r6a9L — Agraprana Pahlawan (@skynewsagra) December 29, 2025

This is just the latest in a series in the Asian country: earlier this month, a fire in Jakarta caused at least 22 deaths, while in 2023, an explosion at a nickel processing plant in eastern Indonesia killed 12 people.