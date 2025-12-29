EN
    Fire at a nursing home in Indonesia kills 16

    17:22, 29 December 2025

    Sixteen people died and three were injured in a fire that broke out last night at a nursing home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, local law enforcement officials announced, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @skynewsagra / X

    The blaze broke out at the Werdha Damai facility in Manado.

    According to the city fire chief, many victims were found in their rooms, where they were likely resting at the time of the fire.Twelve elderly people were evacuated unharmed and taken to the hospital.

    Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

    This is just the latest in a series in the Asian country: earlier this month, a fire in Jakarta caused at least 22 deaths, while in 2023, an explosion at a nickel processing plant in eastern Indonesia killed 12 people.

    Indonesia Fires Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
