Downpour-related incidents kill 28, injure 49 in Afghanistan
At least 28 people have been confirmed dead and 49 others injured in rain-triggered accidents across Afghanistan over the past four days, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Monday, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rainfall since Thursday has triggered widespread flash floods and landslides, accompanied by violent thunder and lightning, across 25 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, killing 28 people and injuring 49 others, according to Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesman for the authority.
The floods also caused heavy financial damage to local people, as 578 residential houses and shops, 2,901 acres of farmland, and 93 km of rural roads have been washed away or badly damaged throughout the provinces, Hammad added.
Additionally, the disaster killed 244 livestock, damaged or destroyed 53 water canals and irrigation networks, and affected a total of 1,130 families, the official added.
Rescue and relief teams from the authority and partner humanitarian organizations have deployed to the affected areas to assist victims, he said, with food, non-food items and cash assistance already distributed to a number of those impacted.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast continued heavy rainfall across 14 provinces in the coming days, issuing fresh warnings of potential flooding in remote and vulnerable regions.
As written before, over 3,300 people evacuated from flooded areas in Russia's Dagestan.