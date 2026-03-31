Downpour-related incidents kill 28, injure 49 in Afghanistan

Heavy rainfall since Thursday has triggered widespread flash floods and landslides, accompanied by violent thunder and lightning, across 25 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, killing 28 people and injuring 49 others, according to Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesman for the authority.

Photo credit: x.com/OCHAAfg

The floods also caused heavy financial damage to local people, as 578 residential houses and shops, 2,901 acres of farmland, and 93 km of rural roads have been washed away or badly damaged throughout the provinces, Hammad added.

Photo credit: x.com/OCHAAfg

Additionally, the disaster killed 244 livestock, damaged or destroyed 53 water canals and irrigation networks, and affected a total of 1,130 families, the official added.

Rescue and relief teams from the authority and partner humanitarian organizations have deployed to the affected areas to assist victims, he said, with food, non-food items and cash assistance already distributed to a number of those impacted.

Photo credit: x.com/OCHAAfg

Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast continued heavy rainfall across 14 provinces in the coming days, issuing fresh warnings of potential flooding in remote and vulnerable regions.

As written before, over 3,300 people evacuated from flooded areas in Russia's Dagestan.