Over 3,300 people evacuated from flooded areas in Russia's Dagestan

“As a result of heavy rainfall in the region, preliminary estimates indicate that 760 residential buildings and 950 backyard plots remain flooded. A total of 3,338 people, including 1,033 children, have been evacuated. 58 people, including 32 children, have been placed in an emergency shelter,” the report says.

As the press service added, work to provide assistance to the population is continuing. Forces and resources are being rapidly redeployed to areas with the most difficult conditions. Using everything from high-mobility vehicles and watercraft to their own hands, rescuers are moving residents to safe zones. Pets are also being evacuated.

Additional forces have been deployed to the Tarnairka and Cherkes-Ozen rivers to clear and remove accumulated debris. More than 670 people and 224 vehicles from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry have been mobilized for the disaster response.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that more than 5,500 people were evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years.