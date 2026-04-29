Double shooting in Athens: 89-year-old attacker injures six

The suspect opened fire with a hunting rifle at a social security office, wounding one employee, before targeting the Athens Court of Appeals, where four people were injured.

The man fled the scene, prompting police to release a photograph of the suspect and launch a large-scale security operation.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m., the attacker entered the social security office wearing a dark raincoat concealing the rifle. He proceeded to the fourth floor, where he shot one employee in the leg. About an hour later, he entered the Court of Appeals in the Ampelokipoi neighborhood, reportedly carrying a sawed-off shotgun. He is suspected of opening fire on the ground floor, injuring several people.

Earlier, it was reported that at least five people had been injured in a mass shooting near Indiana University in Bloomington, U.S. state of Indiana, early Sunday morning.