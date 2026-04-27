5 injured in shooting near U.S. Indiana University

Bloomington Police Department Chief Mike Diekhoff said at a news conference that all the wounded were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition. Official sources previously said nine people were injured in the shooting.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. local time, police responded to reports of gunshots on Kirkwood Avenue where a large crowd gathered, and found multiple individuals wounded.

Diekhoff said officers also found shell casings at the scene and believed both suspects to be male.

Investigators have determined by reviewing footage that a fight broke out between two women, during which several people drew handguns and two people fired weapons.

Police have not yet taken a suspect into custody following the shooting. The investigation is underway.

Indiana University said in a statement that no shots were fired on the campus and no students of the university were involved in the incident.

Earlier, it was reported, that at least 20 people had been killed in terror attack on Pan-American Highway in Colombia.