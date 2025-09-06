Donald Trump to skip G20 summit in South Africa, plans to host 2026 meeting in Miami

According to media reports, Trump also said the 2026 G20 summit would take place in December at his golf club and resort in Doral, near Miami.

"As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting the G20 summit right here in America, for the first time in nearly 20 years," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier, Trump had already made a similar proposal. During his first term he suggested holding the 2020 G7 summit at the same venue, but the meeting was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President added that the summit would focus on unleashing economic prosperity by eliminating burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies. He stressed that it was going to be very important and noted that the United States was already leading by example.

Trump underlined that he would not profit from hosting the summit, saying the arrangement was not about money.

He also said he would be glad to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the meeting in the United States.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Trump ordered the Pentagon to use Department of War as a secondary title.