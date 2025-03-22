Donald Trump sends message to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Nauryz

In his congratulatory message, Donald Trump offered greetings to his Kazakh counterpart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday celebrating peace and renewal on behalf of the United States of America.

Our states enjoy a long-lasting mutually beneficial cooperation and I’m convinced that new achievements are yet to be unlocked in security, economy and other areas in the future, said Trump.

The U.S. President reiterated his firm commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the holiday of Nauryz to heads of other state.