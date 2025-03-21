Kazakh President sends Nauryz congratulations to heads of state

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Berdymukhammedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and others.

In his telegrams, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this spring holiday symbolizing the renewal of nature closely ties the nations with the centuries-long friendship, fraternity and mutual respect. The President expressed confidence that the spiritual values of Nauryz will contribute to further development of interstate cooperation to the benefit of achieving common goals and tasks.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.