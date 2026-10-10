Trump announces major Russian diesel supply plans

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

He said Russia had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons thereafter.

Trump added that Russia would deliver a further 3 million tons within a short period, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.

"Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2026

He said the planned supplies, along with what he described as U.S. “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz, would bring diesel prices down quickly in the United States and worldwide. He highlighted lower fuel costs for American farmers, ranchers and truckers as a priority.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump said Washington might ask European countries to release emergency diesel reserves to curb fuel prices, which have been pushed higher by the war with Iran.