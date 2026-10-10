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    Trump announces major Russian diesel supply plans

    04:35, 10 October 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump says Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets following a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Trump announces major Russian diesel supply plans
    Photo source: White House

    “I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

    He said Russia had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons thereafter.

    Trump added that Russia would deliver a further 3 million tons within a short period, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.

    He said the planned supplies, along with what he described as U.S. “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz, would bring diesel prices down quickly in the United States and worldwide. He highlighted lower fuel costs for American farmers, ranchers and truckers as a priority.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump said Washington might ask European countries to release emergency diesel reserves to curb fuel prices, which have been pushed higher by the war with Iran.

    Donald Trump USA Russia Politics Energy World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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