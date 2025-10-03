DOMiNO Ventures launches $20 million venture fund in Uzbekistan

The main highlight of the summit was the announcement of the launch of the DOMiNO Uzbekistan Fund – the first international private venture fund in Uzbekistan, with a total value of 20 million US dollars. The fund was established by the global company DOMiNO Ventures (Netherlands) with the support of UzVC, which contributed 10 million US dollars. The new office became the first European venture capital representation in Central Asia. The fund will invest in projects in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deeptech, and Cleantech, supporting the expansion of Uzbek startups into the international market.

It was also announced that in the spring of 2026, Tashkent will host the Central Eurasian Venture Forum (CEVF) – the most significant venture event in the region, previously held only in Kazakhstan. The organizers are MOST Holding and IT Park Uzbekistan, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The summit featured B2B meetings and served as a platform for international networking, thereby strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as a hub for new ventures and innovation in the region.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan launches its language model AlemLLM in partnership with 01ai.