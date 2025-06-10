Domestic scientists develop treatment for advanced cancer cases

According to him, clinical trials are being conducted at two institutions — the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology and the National Research Oncology Center.

"Any stabilization in the condition is already a positive sign. Once we’ve gathered the full set of clinical data, we’ll be sure to share it. This phase of the trial will run through the end of the year, and only then will we be able to assess the complete results," said Yerbol Bekmukhambetov.

The development of a domestic drug is part of efforts to expand access to innovative cancer treatment for patients in the country.

As reported earlier, three regions in Kazakhstan have significantly higher rates of stomach cancer, exceeding 20 cases per 100,000 population.