Three Kazakh regions report highest rates of stomach cancer

The Ministry of Healthcare reports the following statistics for these regions:

West Kazakhstan region: 141 cases, including 68 rural cases;

Karaganda region: 267 cases, including 44 rural cases;

Kostanay region: 165 cases, including 67 rural cases

"The incidence of stomach cancer is higher among urban residents, with 1,977 cases in cities compared to 932 in rural areas. The disease can occur at any age, but significant rates are observed in individuals aged 50–55 and older, with a peak incidence at 60 years and above. However, stomach cancer is also diagnosed in individuals as young as 30–35 years," the Ministry of Healthcare noted.

Treatment for stomach cancer in Kazakhstan is provided under the guaranteed volume of free medical care, as malignant neoplasms are included in the list of socially significant diseases. Patients with stomach cancer have the right to free specialized medical care, including diagnosis, treatment, and necessary medications, within the framework of state guarantees and quotas.

The Ministry of Health also notes that the mortality rate from stomach cancer remains high, at approximately 11–12%.

As reported earlier, about 200 new cases of childhood cancer are detected in Kyrgyzstan annually.