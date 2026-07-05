DOMBRAssadors bring Kazakh music to Europe

The ensemble performed iconic Kazakh pieces including Erke sylqym”, Alqisa, Atatolgauy, Balbyrauyn, and Sulu qyz.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

A striking feature was the fusion of Kazakh instruments — dombra, jetigen, saz-syrnai, shankobyz, qobyz, dauylpaz — with European instruments like the oboe, violin, and accordion.

The concert showcased how music bridges cultures and generations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, emphasized the dombra is the soul of our people, its history and memory of generations. It is especially symbolic that, on the eve of National Dombra Day, its melody resonates in the heart of Europe.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

In 2026, two Kazakh cultural centers opened in Belgium, offering Kazakh language, dombra playing, folk dances, and traditions classes.

These centers strengthen national identity and promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage abroad.

As written before, more than 2,000 events are planned across Kazakhstan to mark National Dombra Day.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Dombra Day, emphasizing the instrument’s role as a timeless symbol of Kazakh identity and cultural heritage.