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    DOMBRAssadors bring Kazakh music to Europe

    21:17, 5 July 2026

    A special musical performance by the ensemble DOMBRAssadors united embassy staff, members of the Kazakh diaspora, students, and Belgian friends of Kazakhstan at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Dombra Day Celebrated in the Heart of Europe
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

    The ensemble performed iconic Kazakh pieces including Erke sylqym”, Alqisa, Atatolgauy, Balbyrauyn, and Sulu qyz.

    Dombra Day Celebrated in the Heart of Europe
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

    A striking feature was the fusion of Kazakh instruments — dombra, jetigen, saz-syrnai, shankobyz, qobyz, dauylpaz — with European instruments like the oboe, violin, and accordion.

    The concert showcased how music bridges cultures and generations.

    Dombra Day Celebrated in the Heart of Europe
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

    Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, emphasized the dombra is the soul of our people, its history and memory of generations. It is especially symbolic that, on the eve of National Dombra Day, its melody resonates in the heart of Europe.

    Dombra Day Celebrated in the Heart of Europe
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

    In 2026, two Kazakh cultural centers opened in Belgium, offering Kazakh language, dombra playing, folk dances, and traditions classes.

    These centers strengthen national identity and promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage abroad.

    As written before, more than 2,000 events are planned across Kazakhstan to mark National Dombra Day.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Dombra Day, emphasizing the instrument’s role as a timeless symbol of Kazakh identity and cultural heritage.

    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belgium Europe Cultural Heritage Music
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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