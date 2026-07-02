Doha mediators report progress in Iran-US negotiations

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said separate meetings were held with U.S. and Iranian negotiators.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit," al-Ansari wrote on X.

Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) July 1, 2026

He added that the parties agreed to continue discussions, with the next meeting to be scheduled "at the earliest possible time" following the funeral processions of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

The talks come amid conflicting statements over the nature of the negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that Iran had requested a meeting in Doha, writing: "IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!"

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the meeting "is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not," while reiterating that the United States remains focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. And they've agreed to that," Trump said.

Iran, however, denied that any direct negotiations with Washington were taking place. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran's immediate priority is implementing the existing MoU, particularly the release of frozen Iranian assets.

"We will not have any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days," Baghaei said, adding that the Iranian delegation's visit to Doha is unrelated to meetings involving U.S. officials.

The diplomatic efforts follow recent military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the ceasefire framework while continuing work toward a broader agreement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz would not be subject to tolls during a 60-day ceasefire period, while warning that the United States could impose charges if negotiations with Iran fail to produce a final agreement.