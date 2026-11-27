“Of course I feel regret,” the 32-year-old Japanese player said during an online interview.

Ohtani last pitched on July 3, and toward the end of the season, his batting performance also faltered. Ohtani said it is difficult to attribute his injuries to a single factor.

Regarding his intention to continue pitching and batting next season, Ohtani said he and the Dodgers have various plans for his two-way role. “Our shared view is that I need to be in good condition heading into October (for the postseason),” he said.

While the Dodgers have indicated the possibility of delaying Ohtani’s return to pitching, he said, “It’s not ideal for a pitcher to make too few appearances, but pitching too often would be risky.”

Earlier, it was reported that baseball stars had joined Avengers in the World Series promo.