Documentary about Dimash Qudaibergen and his fans to premiere in Spain

The project was created with the participation of the Spanish fan club and the Gran Voz Kazaja association. Work on the film spanned nearly two years, beginning in October 2024. The premiere is scheduled for May 30, 2026, and will take place at the Palacio de Hielo cinema in the Hortaleza district of Madrid.

The documentary is based on more than 20 hours of footage, including archival recordings, photographs, and interviews. Special attention is given to the stories of five fans who share their personal experiences and speak about their connection to the artist. The creators aimed to capture not only the scale of Dimash Qudaibergen’s artistic presence, but also the depth of the relationship between the artist and his international audience.

According to the filmmakers, the main goal of the project is to further promote the singer’s work and increase awareness of his art beyond Kazakhstan.

The film is directed by Spanish filmmaker David Collantes Rodríguez, who also handled filming and editing.

Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet had ranked No. 1 on the Radio Olsztyn chart (Poland) for 52 weeks.