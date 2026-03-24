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    Dimash’s Love’s Not Over Yet dominates Polish chart for a year

    23:28, 24 March 2026

    Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet  has ranked No. 1 on the Radio Olsztyn chart (Poland) for 52 weeks, Dimashnews.com reports. 

    Dimash’s Love’s Not Over Yet dominates Polish chart for a year
    Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

    During this time, the track relinquished its lead only once, dropping to No. 2 for a single week before returning to the top position. Its sustained presence at the top of the chart reflects not only the song’s success, but also the strong support of Polish fans.

    According to the chart archive, the note “1. Bez zmian. 52 tydzień na liście” translates as “1. No change. 52nd week on the chart,” confirming the track’s record-breaking run at No. 1.

    Earlier, Qazinform informed Spanish media outlets reported on a unique project organized by fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen. 

    Dimash Kudaibergen Poland Entertainment Music
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