During this time, the track relinquished its lead only once, dropping to No. 2 for a single week before returning to the top position. Its sustained presence at the top of the chart reflects not only the song’s success, but also the strong support of Polish fans.

According to the chart archive, the note “1. Bez zmian. 52 tydzień na liście” translates as “1. No change. 52nd week on the chart,” confirming the track’s record-breaking run at No. 1.

Earlier, Qazinform informed Spanish media outlets reported on a unique project organized by fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen.