Dmitry Popko propels to quarterfinals at Moreila Open in Mexico
11:51, 28 March 2025
World No. 245 Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan cruised into the quarterfinals of the Moreila Open in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Popko defeated former world No. 17, five-time ATP singles title winner Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (ranking 145 in ATP) with a score of 6-2, 6-3.
Kazakhstan’s Popko will next face Argentina's Thiago Tirante in the quarterfinal match.
As reported earlier, world No. 215 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan has stormed into the quarterfinals of the Morelia Open in Mexico.