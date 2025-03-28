Dmitry Popko propels to quarterfinals at Moreila Open in Mexico

Popko defeated former world No. 17, five-time ATP singles title winner Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (ranking 145 in ATP) with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Kazakhstan’s Popko will next face Argentina's Thiago Tirante in the quarterfinal match.

As reported earlier, world No. 215 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan has stormed into the quarterfinals of the Morelia Open in Mexico.