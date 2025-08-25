EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dmitry Panarin grabs silver at badminton tournament in Cameroon

    12:55, 25 August 2025

    Kazakhstan's badminton player Dmitry Panarin claimed silver at the 2025 BWF Badminton Cameroon International in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Dmitry Panarin grabs silver at badminton tournament in Cameroon
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the men’s singles final, Panarin was stunned by Prahdiska Shujiwo of Indonesia with a score of 0-2 (13- 21, 7-21).

    As a result, Panarin finished in the second place overall.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has pocketed 4th medal at the World U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships.

    Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All