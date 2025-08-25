Dmitry Panarin grabs silver at badminton tournament in Cameroon
12:55, 25 August 2025
Kazakhstan's badminton player Dmitry Panarin claimed silver at the 2025 BWF Badminton Cameroon International in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the men’s singles final, Panarin was stunned by Prahdiska Shujiwo of Indonesia with a score of 0-2 (13- 21, 7-21).
As a result, Panarin finished in the second place overall.
