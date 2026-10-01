Djokovic seals 7th China Open title to keep perfect Beijing record

Djokovic was leading 7-6 (3), 0-1 when De Minaur was forced to retire. The victory extended Djokovic’s unbeaten record at the Beijing tournament to 34-0 and marked his first China Open title since 2015.

The first set lasted one hour and seven minutes, with neither player able to break serve. Djokovic then won the tiebreak 7-3.

De Minaur received a medical timeout after the set and returned with tape around his left thigh. He held serve in the opening game of the second set before ending the match at the changeover.

“Beijing was always my happy place. It continues to be,” Djokovic said.

The 39-year-old became the first man since Ken Rosewall in 1977 to win a tour-level title after turning 39. He also extended his Open Era record to 21 consecutive seasons with at least one ATP title.

Djokovic now has 102 ATP singles titles, one behind Roger Federer’s 103 and seven behind Jimmy Connors’ record of 109.

His route to the title included wins over Nuno Borges, Bu Yunchaokete and world No. 2 Alexander Zverev. He also led Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals when the Russian was disqualified.

The title was Djokovic’s first of the season.

34 Matches. 7 Titles. 1 Novak Djokovic☝️ @ChinaOpen | #ChinaOpen | @DjokerNole https://t.co/jP5u5hQ9GP — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 6, 2026

“It’s just the best crowd support I have anywhere outside of Serbia, that’s for sure, is here in China,” Djokovic said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s tennis star and former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori ended his professional career after a first-round defeat by Frances Tiafoe at the Japan Open.