Disney to launch first Middle East theme park in Abu Dhabi

The new resort will be located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, through a partnership with the local entertainment and leisure company Miral. The development marks a major step in Disney’s global expansion and signals growing confidence in the region’s tourism potential.

Disney emphasized the UAE’s strategic location, calling it a “significant gateway for tourism.” The country lies within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world’s population. The company also highlighted the scale of the UAE’s transport infrastructure, noting that over 120 million passengers pass through Abu Dhabi and Dubai annually, making it one of the world’s largest airline hubs.

The new Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be part of Yas Island, a growing entertainment destination that already hosts SeaWorld, Warner Bros World, and several high-end hotels and attractions. The area is being developed by Miral, which is also currently working on a Harry Potter-themed park. Miral’s CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi said the Disney Park represents a “milestone in our journey to further advance the island's position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure.” He added that the project would “support sustained economic growth in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger described the announcement as a “thrilling” moment for the company, stating that the new park would be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati.” The park will be Disney’s seventh globally, following locations in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

The announcement came as Disney reported a 7% revenue rise to $23.6 billion for early 2025. Disney+ gained 1.4 million new subscribers, and cruise and theme park activity also grew. “I’m encouraged by the strength and resilience of our business,” Iger said.

