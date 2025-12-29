Disney+ joins 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 as strategic partner

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will take place from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good”.

Photo credit: WAM

The partnership supports the summit’s aim to attract major global companies to raise standards in digital content creation and help creators tap expertise from international firms.

It is also intended to help creators reach global audiences and turn content into sustainable income, reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to position itself as a hub for digital media and the creative economy.

“We are proud to take part in the 1 Billion Followers Summit—an important global platform that brings together leading creators and storytellers from around the world," Tamim Fares, Director of Disney+ Middle East, said.

“Content creation today is a fundamental pillar of the entertainment industry. At Disney+, we see first-hand the impact that talented creators have in shaping how audiences discover and engage with stories,” he added.

Fares said the collaboration would open new pathways for Disney+ to work with—and support—creators in the Middle East. "It reinforces our commitment to fostering meaningful, culturally resonant content that, in turn, inspires the next generation of voices shaping entertainment in the region.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the partnership supports culturally resonant content to inspire emerging voices in the region.

"Disney+ brings extensive expertise in creative content production and talent development. Through this tie-up, we aim to enhance the capabilities of summit participants, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and experiences that will help them create purposeful content that meets global standards,” she said.

AlHammadi emphasised that the summit continuously seeks to build new collaborations that integrate global expertise with local talent, enabling content creators to expand their reach across diverse markets. “This collaboration reflects the rapid evolution of the digital media sector and keeps pace with the ongoing transformations shaping the global content industry.”

The fourth edition of the summit builds on the remarkable success of its previous edition in January 2025, which attracted more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, recording over 30,000 in-person attendees and 1.5 billion digital interactions.

As part of preparations for the upcoming edition, the summit has announced several major global initiatives, including the world’s largest AI-generated film award, valued at US$1 million, launched in collaboration with Google, the Creators Ventures Accelerator, part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures program, organised and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global, with up to AED50 million allocated to support creators and startups competing for funding and incubation.

Initiatives also included the introduction of a dedicated pavilion for content creation companies for the first time since the summit’s inception—a milestone aimed at advancing the content creation economy and empowering young creators to draw inspiration from leading influencers who have successfully established their own ventures.

