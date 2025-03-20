Director General of Kazakhstan Aviation Administration resigns

According to him, Kazakhstan’s aviation sector has achieved "the peak of technical excellence and it is now time for Kazakh professionals to take the helm."

“I have had the opportunity of training and mentoring the next generation of Kazakh aviation leaders, and I am confident they will bring continued value to the development of our nation’s aviation industry. While it is time for me to move on, I leave with immense gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to such a vital sector and I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry,” Catalin Radu said.

Earlier, it was reported that ICAO will manage Kazakhstan’s civil aviation master plan.