Direct flights to be launched from Tashkent to Singapore

The airport, launched in 1981, has already become a benchmark in the aviation industry and has received more than 280 awards over twenty years.

A working meeting was held with its representatives as part of measures to expand the network of international routes and develop the tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

The prospects of launching direct flights between Tashkent and Singapore were discussed at the meeting. Representatives of Singapore Changi Airport expressed great interest in launching this route and stressed that Tashkent’s extensive network of routes with European cities makes the Uzbekistan capital a strategically important destination for passenger traffic between Europe and Asia. Special attention was paid to the role of Tashkent Airport as a major transit hub.

Following the meeting, the parties identified further steps to establish direct flights.

Earlier it was reported that the new direct flights to link Uzbekistan’s Tashkent with Almaty.