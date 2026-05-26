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    Direct flights launched between Izmir and Almaty

    00:14, 26 May 2026

    Following the talks between the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Izmir and SunExpress, direct flights on the Izmir-Almaty-Izmir route will be launched starting from July 31, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Direct flights launched between Izmir and Almaty
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The flights will operate twice a week until the end of October, 2026.

    The new route is expected to significantly facilitate travel for Kazakhstani citizens, students, tourists, and business representatives.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kostanay Airport is to launch flights to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Istanbul, and Tashkent

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Türkiye Air communication Flights
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