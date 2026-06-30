Direct Astana–Issyk-Kul flights to launch this summer

The new service will be operated by Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier FlyArystan and will run from July 3 through August 31, 2026.

The route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Flights will depart Astana at 7:30 a.m. and arrive at Tamchy International Airport at 10:45 a.m. local time, while return services will leave Tamchy at noon and arrive in Astana at 1:20 p.m. The morning schedule is designed to allow passengers to reach the shores of Issyk-Kul by midday and maximize their time at the resort. Tickets are already available through FlyArystan's official website, mobile app and other authorized sales channels.

The new route forms part of Astana International Airport's ongoing efforts to expand its international network and provide residents and visitors with more travel options.

The airport currently serves dozens of international destinations, with new routes helping strengthen tourism, business, and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and other countries.

Astana International Airport said it will continue working with airlines to expand its route network, providing passengers with more opportunities for convenient and safe travel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that direct flights between Almaty and Warsaw had launched on May 31.