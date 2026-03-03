Diplomats evacuate 50 Kazakh citizens from Iran via Turkmenistan and Armenia

As the MFA previously announced, two flights have been scheduled on the Almaty–Muscat–Almaty route.

Tuesday morning, the first group of 278 Kazakhstanis traveled by land to Muscat. They were accompanied by staff from the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai. At the UAE-Omani border, citizens received consular support to ensure the rapid processing of border formalities.

A second group of 189 Kazakhstanis is scheduled to follow the same route. Thus, 467 nationals of Kazakhstan will return home via these flights.

In addition to air travel, the repatriation of citizens is also being conducted via overland routes. Specifically, diplomatic missions in Tehran, Ashgabat, and Gorgan secured the safe passage of 15 Kazakhstani citizens through the Incheh Borun checkpoint on the Iran-Turkmenistan border. Further, they were provided with assistance for their travel to Aktau. Furthermore, diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan organized the departure of the remaining 35 employees of Zarkuh Company from Iran, who crossed the Iran-Armenia border by bus.

Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate efforts locally and maintain constant communication with remaining citizens until the evacuation is complete.

Citizens are advised to verify the latest information with the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.