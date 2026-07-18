Dinmukhammed Koshkar claims bronze in UWW Ranking Series tournament in Hungary

Dinmukhammed Koshkar, who competes in the men’s 67 kg, faced Armenia’s Slavik Galstyan in the bronze medal bout and secured a spot on the podium.

As for the women’s wrestling team, Altyn Shagayeva (59 kg) lost in the bronze medal match to Othelie Høie of Norway. Irina Kuznetsova (62 kg) also failed to reach the top three, losing her medal bout to Indian athlete Savita.

Today, July 18, the remaining sets of medals in women’s wrestling will be contested. In addition, Greco-Roman wrestlers in the 72 kg and 87 kg categories will join the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh freestyle wrestlers made a strong start at the United World Wrestling (UWW) Ranking Series tournament in Budapest, Hungary, winning six medals on the opening day of competition.