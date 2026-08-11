Dimash Qudaibergen’s exceptional voice draws attention on Spanish TV

The report, broadcast as part of a news program presented by journalist Marta Reyero, examined the distinctive qualities and range of Dimash’s voice. Journalist Noemí Bautista discussed his vocal abilities with otolaryngologist Dr. Esther Soto Eguizábal.

The segment featured performances of “SOS,” “Diva Dance” and “Stranger”, and compared Dimash with renowned vocalists including Mariah Carey, Luciano Pavarotti and Maria Callas.

The presenter described the singer’s vocal capabilities as “almost impossible for the human voice.”

The report concluded by describing Dimash as “an artist capable of taking you into a world of six octaves.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen released his first original song in Turkish, titled “Yazgı,” introducing the track to audiences worldwide on August 3.