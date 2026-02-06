Dimash’s Voice Beyond Horizon project launches in Turkistan

As the project initiator and jury head, Dimash was the first to step onto the open-air stage. His powerful opening performance set a remarkably high standard for the contestants, symbolically opening the path for their voices to go beyond the horizon.

Dimash performed his original song Fire in a fresh interpretation - not only in English, but also in Chinese. A surprise addition of an extremely fast rap segment in Kazakh sent the audience into raptures.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The contestants presented songs across a wide range of genres and styles - from opera with a modern twist to highland Chinese melodies, from tender love songs to beatboxing performed in a Kyrgyz-language piece.

Representing Kazakhstan, Nurzhas Sadirbayev performed Samal, a song written by Dimash Qudaibergen in his native language.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

According to the rules of the show, the audience evaluated each performance after it was completed. At the end of the episode, music experts Lei Jia and Dimash Qudaibergen announced the results of the first competition day, with Giulia Falcone from Italy winning third place, Cai Chengyu from China - second place, Nurzhas Sadirbayev from Kazakhstan - first place.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Previously, Qazinform reported Dimash Qudaibergen presented his international project.