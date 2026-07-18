Dimash’s tracks featured at FIFA Fan Fest in Mexico

Beyond live broadcasts of World Cup matches on large screens, the festival features live music, folkloric performances, local cuisine, interactive activities, and cultural events showcasing Mexico’s rich traditions.

Among the performers in the cultural program was 13-year-old Mexican singer Angel Gerardo Covarrubias Cabrera (Angeloo). According to the young artist, he discovered Dimash’s music at age 10 and was inspired not only by Dimash’s extraordinary vocal talent but also by the message he conveys through his art.

“Sharing Dimash’s message with so many people fills me with joy. I want as many people as possible to discover him, and I hope that one day I will have the opportunity to meet him and thank him for everything he has done for my life,” Angeloo shared.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In 2025, Angeloo secured first place at the La Voz Zapopan de los Ninos y las Ninas competition by performing SOS in Spanish. This win granted him the opportunity to perform on the FIFA Fan Fest stage, where he sang Diva Dance, Sinful Passion, and When I’ve Got You in front of over 2,000 spectators. His performance was backed by members of the Dears Jalisco Mexico fan club.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s global fan community had once again united to provide humanitarian aid to victims of the powerful earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24.