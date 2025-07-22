EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title

    23:33, 22 July 2025

    World-famous Kazakh vocalist Dimash Qudaibergen has been awarded the People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.

    Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Meikin Asia international festival held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The singer thanked President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kyrgyz people for the high award.

    Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title is awarded for the contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation and friendship between the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

    Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
    Photo credit: dinashnews.com

    Earlier it was reported that  Dimash arrived in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival.

    Dimash Kudaibergen Celebrities Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Culture Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All