Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title

The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Meikin Asia international festival held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The singer thanked President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kyrgyz people for the high award.

Photo credit: Kabar

The People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title is awarded for the contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation and friendship between the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: dinashnews.com

Earlier it was reported that Dimash arrived in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival.