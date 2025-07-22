Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
23:33, 22 July 2025
World-famous Kazakh vocalist Dimash Qudaibergen has been awarded the People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.
The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Meikin Asia international festival held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The singer thanked President Sadyr Zhaparov and Kyrgyz people for the high award.
The People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title is awarded for the contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation and friendship between the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported that Dimash arrived in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival.