Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet enters international music charts

On the French streaming platform Deezer, which provides access to over 120 million tracks from around the globe, Love’s Not Over Yet entered the Top 100 most streamed songs in Hungary.

The Czech music TV channel OCKO.TV began airing Dimash’s new song as part of its Top 20 right after the premiere, and for three consecutive weeks the track has held the number one spot in the Ocko Chart.

Radio Olsztyn S.A., a regional public broadcaster in Poland established in 1952, also added Love’s Not Over Yet to its voting playlist, where it immediately climbed to the top of the rankings.

The Italian national online news and analytics outlet L’Opinionista shared the results of its Songs of the Moment chart for March 2025:

“Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen topped the March 2025 chart dedicated to international contemporary music. Love’s Not Over Yet was created to showcase the remarkable voice of this talented artist by an international team led by producer and composer Walter Afanasieff, a two-time Grammy Award winner. Other contributors include composers Dominique Bourse and Flavien Compagnon, and lyricist Devon Graves.The music video is captivating—it tells a love story from its very first moments, highlighting values such as courage, respect, and devotion to one’s partner and family. The ending will leave your heart racing, with subtle hints of a continuation to come…”

Previously, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music video Love’s not over yet had been displayed on the Times Square screens in New York.