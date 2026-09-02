Dimash’s Mexican fans receive 60 books from Kazakhstan

On August 29, the books were officially presented to Mexican Dears at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, along with members of the diplomatic mission, Embassy Counselor Yerlan Kubashev, and representatives of the Mexican Dears community attended the handover ceremony. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the fans for their genuine support of Dimash Qudaibergen’s work and their interest in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The book presentation took place ahead of a series of Dimash’s concerts in Mexico. In November, he will perform in four cities – Mexico City, Mérida, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. Fans from various Latin American countries are also anticipated to visit Mexico for these events.

Ahead of the performances, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico intends to keep promoting cultural initiatives to introduce Kazakhstan to local audiences. Specifically, photo exhibitions focused on Kazakhstan are scheduled in the four cities where Dimash will perform. This initiative has already gained support from local fans of Dimash.

During the meeting, Almurat Turganbekov discussed the ongoing transformations in Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of further strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

According to the Ambassador, cultural cooperation has significant potential to strengthen mutual understanding between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Mexico. In this context, Dimash’s international popularity offers audiences abroad an opportunity to discover Kazakhstan, its culture, and its modern development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen had donated more than 100 French-language books to schools in Kazakhstan, contributing to cultural and educational ties between the two countries.