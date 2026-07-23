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    Dimash’s Italian Dears hold charity drive to support families in need

    19:11, 23 July 2026

    Members of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Italian Dears fan club visited on July 22 the Caritas center in Cologno Monzese, where they donated food to families facing financial hardship, Qazinform News Agency learned from dimashnews.com.

    Dimash’s Italian Dears hold charity drive to support families in need
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    As part of this initiative, 35 families will receive enough food to meet their needs for the next two months.

    Dimash’s Italian Dears hold charity drive to support families in need
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    The fan club members shared that Dimash’s music inspires them to perform acts of kindness and support those in need. They believe that even a small gesture of solidarity can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

    The Italian Dears also thanked everyone who joined the initiative, as well as the Caritas staff for their warm welcome and support.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dimash’s Latin American fans united to support Venezuela earthquake victims.

    Celebrities Dimash Kudaibergen Kazakhstan and Italy Kazakhstan Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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