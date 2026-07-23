Dimash’s Italian Dears hold charity drive to support families in need

As part of this initiative, 35 families will receive enough food to meet their needs for the next two months.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The fan club members shared that Dimash’s music inspires them to perform acts of kindness and support those in need. They believe that even a small gesture of solidarity can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

The Italian Dears also thanked everyone who joined the initiative, as well as the Caritas staff for their warm welcome and support.

Earlier, it was reported that Dimash’s Latin American fans united to support Venezuela earthquake victims.