Dimash’s fans worldwide gear up for DiMENSIONS world tour

The DiMENSIONS World Tour will begin in Kraków, where Dimash will give his first-ever solo concert in Poland on October 18. Ahead of this milestone, Polish fans organized a two-day promotional event in the city.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

During a picnic celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Open Kraków program, Dears spoke with local residents and visitors about Kazakhstan, Dimash, and his music.

The following day, fan club members walked from Krakus Mound to Kraków’s Main Square, distributing promotional materials for the upcoming concert along the way.

Preparations for DiMENSIONS are also well underway in Spain, where Dimash will bring his show to Madrid’s Palacio Vistalegre on October 30.

The Spanish fan club has been running a large-scale promotional campaign since June 16. Its aim is to introduce a wider audience to Dimash’s music and raise awareness of his second solo concert in Spain.

As part of the initiative, fans have been distributing promotional materials and putting up posters in cities and towns across the country. To date, more than 150 shops and other local businesses have joined the campaign, with the number continuing to grow.

Meanwhile, Latin America is also preparing to welcome the artist. On November 24, Dimash will give his first-ever solo concert in Chile, bringing DiMENSIONS to the Movistar Arena in Santiago. The highly anticipated debut has already sold out.

Ahead of Dimash’s first visit to the country, a special welcome message appeared on a giant digital screen along one of Santiago’s major avenues.

The initiative began as a gift from the son of a Chilean Dear, who works in advertising. Knowing how much his mother loves Dimash and his music, he arranged for the message to be displayed in celebration of the Kazakh artist’s upcoming first visit to Chile.

Members of the Chilean fan club gathered near the screen as the message went live, sharing the special moment and celebrating the approach of the long-awaited concert.

Even before the DiMENSIONS World Tour officially begins, its upcoming concerts are already bringing Dimash’s fans together across countries and continents. From European cities to Latin America, Dears are launching their own initiatives, introducing new audiences to Dimash’s music, and preparing to welcome his new world tour.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen’s track AQERKE had secured third place in the final #UltimateSummerCountdown summer chart organized by international online broadcaster Channel R Radio.