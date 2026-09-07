Dimash’s AQERKE places 3rd in Channel R’s global fan vote

Channel R, a 24/7 commercial‑free online station specializing in contemporary pop and new releases, streams worldwide via its own app and major platforms including iHeartRadio, Audacy, TuneIn, and Apple Music.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The summer chart was determined through a global fan vote. Twenty songs competed for positions, with listeners from around the world casting ballots until voting closed on September 3. The final results were announced on September 5.

With AQERKE finishing in the top three, Qudaibergen’s song was recognized as one of the highest‑ranked tracks of the season by Channel R’s international audience.

Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen shared unique photos with Kazakh Tazy dogs.