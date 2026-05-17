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    Dimash's fans from five Latin American countries launch collaborative music project

    09:18, 17 May 2026

    Fans of Dimash Qudaibergen from Latin America have released a new music video project, “Fire,” bringing together Dears from Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, and El Salvador, Qazinform News Agency cites Dimashnews.com. 

    Dimash's fans from five Latin American countries launch collaborative music project
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    The project was created by the Diffusion Team as an expression of love and admiration for the artist’s work. According to the participants, the video reflects the sincerity, passion, and dedication of fans inspired by Dimash’s music.

    The creators also highlighted the story of one of the participants – a visually impaired young woman who took part in the recording despite the challenges she faces.

    The Diffusion Team also launched Latam Voces de Amor, a creative space dedicated to musical projects and artistic collaboration among Dears across Latin America.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Bulgaria wins Eurovision after a three-year break

    Dimash Kudaibergen Music Art Latin America
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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