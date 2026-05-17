Dimash's fans from five Latin American countries launch collaborative music project

The project was created by the Diffusion Team as an expression of love and admiration for the artist’s work. According to the participants, the video reflects the sincerity, passion, and dedication of fans inspired by Dimash’s music.

The creators also highlighted the story of one of the participants – a visually impaired young woman who took part in the recording despite the challenges she faces.

The Diffusion Team also launched Latam Voces de Amor, a creative space dedicated to musical projects and artistic collaboration among Dears across Latin America.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Bulgaria wins Eurovision after a three-year break.