Dimash wins ÓČKO CHART 2025 in Czech Republic

In 2024, Dimash took part in the official ÓČKO CHART award ceremony in the Czech Republic, where he claimed victories for both 2023 and 2024 with the songs Together and When I’ve Got You. Since then, his music has been regularly featured on the Czech music TV channel ÓČKO, and the artist has remained one of the chart’s most prominent participants.

Following the public vote, Love Is Not Over Yet received the highest number of listeners’ votes, securing Dimash’s victory in the ÓČKO CHART 2025. The organizers expressed their hope that the artist will be able to receive the award in person at the TV Óčko studio in Prague in the future.

Dimash has one of the most active and united fan communities in the world. Each time the artist participates in the chart, fans from different countries come together to support the initiatives of Czech Dears. Thanks to this collective effort, a unique result was achieved: Dimash became the only artist in the history of ÓČKO CHART to win every single week of voting with a clear lead and remains an undefeated participant of the chart.

TV Óčko’s Marketing Director, Michal Křížek, commenting on the collaboration with the artist, highlighted both his professionalism and personal qualities.

I have a feeling that the bigger the star, the greater the humility. At ÓČKO, this has been confirmed countless times, Dimash wrote in a message to Czech Dears.

