Dimash unveils concept for first chapter of DIMENSIONS world tour

According to the concept, deep, pure red encloses a circular theatre of the spirit created for Dimash alone. He stands at its center, the sole axis of this red space, surrounded by manifestations of himself, no two alike. Each figure carries a chapter of life, a vision of a soul that no convention has defined.

Every figure gaze at the true self at the center, in a silent yet profound self-reckoning, scrutiny, and reconciliation. The circular composition draws everything inward, forming a closed visual loop in which every dimension ultimately traces back to the self. As he meets the gaze of his past, his many forms, and his hidden selves, that recollection becomes an acceptance and affirmation of every path his growth has taken, reads the official description.

"This is DIMENSIONS, not a fantasy of across time and space. It is an inward journey of facing the entirety of oneself."

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dimash’s single Yazgi had reached Belgian radio.