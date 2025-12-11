Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at Latvia’s largest concert venue

This venue regularly hosts hockey games, basketball tournaments, large-scale festivals, and national celebrations.

The multifunctional sports and entertainment complex can accommodate between 11,000 and 14,000 guests.

The arena was originally built in 2006 for the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In 2023, it hosted the opening ceremonies of the XXVII Latvian Song Festival and the XVII Latvian Dance Festival.

Many world-famous artists have graced this stage, including Bryan Adams, Deep Purple, Depeche Mode, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Eros Ramazzotti, Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Linkin Park, and many more renowned performers and bands.

On December 12, Kazakhstani artist Dimash Qudaibergen will present his spectacular show at Xiaomi Arena.

Earlier, Dimash was named UN IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador.