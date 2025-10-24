Dimash to join Alicia Keys, aespa, Vietnamese stars at 8Wonder Winter 2025

8WONDER Winter 2025 – Symphony of Stars marks the fifth season of the 8WONDER music festival series, which introduces Vietnam to the pinnacle of global music and creates a cultural event of international scale.

Taking the stage at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center, transcending geographical boundaries and uniting cultures through a shared passion for music, will be a lineup of celebrated international and Vietnamese artists: Alicia Keys – a global music icon with 17 Grammy Awards and timeless hits; Van Mai Huong – a soulful ballad singer, whose heartfelt performances captivate audiences across Vietnam; Dimash Qudaibergen – a cosmic voice enchanting audiences worldwide with breathtaking performances; Aespa – a leading fourth-generation K-pop group representing the fusion of music and technology, recently releasing their mini-album Rich Man; HIEUTHUHAI – a viral rapper with millions of views, winner of the show Anh trai Say Hi, known for his dynamic performances; MAYDAYS – a rising indie sensation behind the viral hit Phép Màu.

Earlier, it was reported on November 30, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen will take part in The Pyramids Echo festival, which will be held at Pyramids Panorama in Egypt.