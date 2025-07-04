Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi

At Noi Bai Airport, the Kazakhstani artist was warmly welcomed by fans from the local fan club. One of the Vietnamese Dears even greeted Dimash in Kazakh.

According to tradition, the welcome was filled with flowers, autographs, and heartfelt emotions: both for the artist and for the Dears meeting him for the first time on Vietnamese soil.

On July 6, Dimash will perform alongside Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais on the stage of the Ho Guom Theatre, accompanied by the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is being held in celebration of the second anniversary of the Ho Guom Theatre – one of the newest cultural landmarks of Vietnam’s capital.

