Dimash Qudaibergen’s travel show to premiere in February

Kazakh Tourism is advancing Kazakhstan’s international promotion through global media projects, with the Kazakh–Chinese music travel show Voice Beyond Horizon among its key initiatives.

The project was initiated by People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and tourism ambassador Dimash Qudaibergen and produced with the support of Kazakh Tourism, government agencies and regional authorities.

“Filming took place in September last year in Turkistan, Mangistau, Almaty and Akmola regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Astana. The project is set to premiere in February this year and is expected to reach billions of viewers on Chinese television,” Gazizov said.

